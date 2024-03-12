Paxton employees vote to fundraise for Rockinghorse children’s charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kate Hotson, Paxton’s Project & Events Manager, said: “Each year our employees vote for a local charity in Sussex to fundraise for via charity activities. This initiative is really important to our teams as it gives us a chance to give back to the local community and also learn more about the charity work in our area.”

Kate visited the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton last month and met with Donna Holland, CEO of Rockinghorse, Dr. Oli Rahman, Rockinghorse Trustee and Consultant Paediatrician, and the children who they will be supporting this year.

Kate said: “The tour of the hospital was great and gave me a real insight into how Rockinghorse help support all the different children's wards whether it is buying equipment or decorating spaces for children to make the environment feel less daunting. They do so much great work which was plain to see.”

Kate continues: “We host quarterly charity days that our employees can play games such as treasure map, crack the safe, or buy raffle tickets to fundraise. Our Charity Committee are also currently deciding on the Charity Event of the Year for our employees to get involved in. Last year some of our team took part in the Race to the King marathon to fundraise for Teenage Cancer Trust. We look forward to working with Rockinghorse Children’s Charity this year and supporting their Christmas campaign.”

Rockinghorse Children’s Charity is a Brighton-based charity that has been supporting children in Sussex for over 55 years. They support babies, children and young people, along with their families, at The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and The Trevor Mann Baby Unit in Brighton and all of the specialist children’s wards and baby units throughout Sussex.

Amanda Hetherington, Senior Corporate Engagement Manager for Rockinghorse Children's Charity, said: “We are delighted to be chosen as Paxton’s Charity of the Year. This year support from the Paxton team will help us with delivering Christmas meals and gifts to children to help them and their families feel more at home in hospital.

“At Rockinghorse Children’s Charity our vision is a world where children are healthy and happy. As we work towards this world, we continue to fund projects, programmes and people that enhance the care and support given by the NHS and beyond.”

Amanda continues: “We simply couldn’t do what we do without the help of our wonderful supporters. Whether its £1 dropped in a bucket or a £1,000 raised, every single donation makes a difference to the children and their families that we support in Sussex.”

Last year the Paxton employees raised over £9,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust. The money helps fund an expert nurse to support young people with cancer in Brighton.