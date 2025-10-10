Peacehaven property with potential up for auction

A mixed use property and land with potential in Peacehaven is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Detached 327 South Coast Road is among 186 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £250,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 30 October.

The property is situated on a busy commercial throughfare in the heart of the popular coastal town between Brighton and Newhaven.

There are comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities in the immediate vicinity with the A259 linking all surrounding areas.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This detached mixed use property is arranged over two floors as shop with living accommodation on a site of 0.05 hectares (0.14 acres).

“We consider there is lots of potential here. The property is in need of refurbishment throughout and would suit a variety of uses, including re-development, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth this year, goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.