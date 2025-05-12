Peacehaven pub could be demolished to make way for 14 new flats and parking

A pub in Peacehaven could be demolished to make way for 14 new flats if a planning application is approved.

Blue Skies Brighton has applied to Lewes District Council, via its agent Wilbury Planning, to knock down The Dewdrop Inn at Steyning Avenue.

The proposal is to erect a ‘flatted development’ (class C3) with flexible community space/office space on the ground floor, as well as off-street parking for 15 cars, cycle and refuse storage and soft landscaping.

People can see the planning application at planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/online-applications using reference LW/25/0224.

Blue Skies Brighton has applied to Lewes District Council to demolish The Dewdrop Inn in Peacehaven. Photo: Google Street View

The design and access statement said the homes would be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats.

It said: “The site is inherently sustainably located. It benefits from being located in a residential area, immediately adjacent to the main road, with its mix of services. The site is well placed with its proximity to the A259. The local bus stop is a two-minute walk away and provides a regular connection through Peacehaven and on to Brighton, Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne.”

The statement said the proposal ‘comprises two distinct blocks’ with the southern part following ‘the footprint of the existing building’ and the northern part having a more contemporary design.

It said: “Each of the flats is provided with an external balcony suitably sized to provide real external amenity, as a minimum to provide space for a table and chairs, and to also allow for external air drying of clothes. A communal green space is provided to the rear in the position of the existing beer garden.”

It added: “Careful consideration has been given to providing a range of private and public amenity spaces to benefit all residents.”

The statement also said: “The existing use as a pub has the potential for late-night use, with a beer garden that could be loud and noisy with lots of vehicle movements. The proposed residential use would be in keeping with the

neighbouring patterns of use when considering vehicle movements, noise and occupation levels.”

The application explained that the site is not at any risk from sea, river or reservoir flooding, and the design statement’s conclusion said the scheme would provide ‘much-needed high-quality, sustainable dwellings at the ideal density’.