Period cottage with extension consent near Rye up for auction

A two-bedroom period cottage needing refurbishment but with consent for an extension in a rural setting near Rye is coming up for auction in March.

Semi-detached 2 Perrymans Cross in Hastings Road, Northiam is among 145 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with BTF Partnership, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £240,000 to £250,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 20 March.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This two-bedroom cottage is in a rural location on the outskirts of Northiam, a short distance from the larger town of Rye, with its various local retailers, railway station and other amenities,

“The property is in need of refurbishment throughout and has planning consent for a single storey extension, providing an additional utility room and bathroom, with alterations to the existing layout.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/256/105/

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Tuesday 18 March and concludes on Thursday 20 March.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.