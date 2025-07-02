Pet owners delay treatment to avoid spiralling vet bills

Many pet owners are aware that a trip to the vet can be expensive. This has led to an increasing number of pet owners delaying or avoiding treatment for their pets to avoid spiralling vet bills. The BBC's recent coverage of the rising cost of veterinary care highlighted that this may be due to overcharging by vets.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But not all vets work in the same way. A recent investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that large corporations own 60% of UK veterinary practices , and the authority is investigating potential overcharging across the veterinary sector.

Not all vets are owned by large corporations, and many remain independent. This means they can offer care in different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local independent vet Nicola Bulbeck said, "Independent vets are not under pressure to meet sales targets or push specific products. Unlike corporate-owned practices, they can prescribe any treatment they believe is best for the pet". As the owner of Chichester Vets (https://chichester-vets.co.uk/), an independent clinic, she has chosen to run her clinic differently from other practices by remaining independent, despite multiple offers to sell. "I chose to leave a corporate practice and remain independent so I could continue to treat pets without any restrictions. Vet care can be expensive, so we always recommend pet insurance where possible. But we’re also happy to discuss treatment options on a case-by-case basis." added Nicola.

Nicola Bulbeck BVetMed PgC SAM MRCVS, RCVS Advanced Practitioner in Small Animal Medicine and Director of Chichester Vets, welcomes Rocky the cat for a check-up at her independently owned practice in West Sussex.

"Some vet practices may make up to a quarter of their income selling medicines – so there may be little incentive to make pet owners aware of alternatives." This is why it's important to look around for a vet that's right for you and your pet. If you're not satisfied where you are, then it's easy and free to move to an independent vet.

For many owners, their pets are part of the family, so the heartbreaking decision of needing to delay or avoid treatment when their pet needs it is something an increasing number of people are facing. If you think you're overpaying for your veterinary care, then search for a local independent vet to get better care for your pet.