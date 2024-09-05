Peter Cooper Motor Group expands its operation to represent OMODA and JAECOO in Hampshire and West Sussex
These revamped showrooms will now offer Volkswagen and the new OMODA and JAECOO models from the same locations. In addition to the sale of new and used vehicles, these locations will also provide a full range of servicing and repair options across all Brands. for the new seven-year warranty brands.
The new OMODA 5 models have officially arrived at the Southampton (Shirley Road) and Chichester showrooms and are available to test drive and purchase. Prices start from as little as £25,235 for the new OMODA 5 1.6 petrol automatic vehicle and the OMODA E5 Fully Electric vehicle, with a WLTP range of 257 miles and priced at £33,035, currently available with 0% APR.
JAECOO's entry into the UK market will be marked by the J7 mid-size SUV, which will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain later this year. Both the OMODA and JAECOO brands boast a seven year warranty, giving peace of mind and assurance to all customers.
These new franchises follow the Peter Cooper Motor Group's recent expansion, which included the acquisition of Viking Garages Kia last year. Now renamed to Peter Cooper Kia this month and situated in a new site in Hedge End Southampton, which has recently undergone a complete Kia corporate identity makeover.
Managing Director of the Peter Cooper Motor Group, Darren Cooper, said: “We are thrilled to represent the new OMODA and JAECOO franchises, as they complement our current customer offering throughout the group. They will be a compelling customer offer for anyone looking to purchase a new car due to their innovative, futuristic designs; their extremely high level of standard equipment, and of course their seven-year warranty.
“Using the latest advanced technology and environmental protection and energy saving techniques, the new OMODA brand will also offer an exclusive O-Club. Exclusive owners will benefit from a global social platform, not just for the vehicles but also include a clothing range and a new modern way to interact with other OMODA owners. We look forward to building the brand and creating a network of customers throughout our group.”
With this latest addition, the family run group now operates across 17 businesses across Hampshire and West Sussex. Their expansion now consists of 4 Volkswagen retailers; Kia, 2 OMODA and 2 JAECOO showrooms; 2 ‘Bosch All Makes Service Centres’; 2 Prestige Used Car sites; PCM, their very own Modifications business for all makes; Peter Cooper Leasing, catering for All Makes and Models; a Vehicle Trade Centre (Open to the general public); a Volkswagen Group Approved Paint and Body centre; a Rent A Car business for VW and KIA; and finally, myTrusted Electrical, their electrical contracting business that also installs EV charging points for all their customers.
