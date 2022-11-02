Petworth facial clinic Ocean Wood Aesthetics offers red-carpet treatment

HydraFacials have long been acknowledged as the ultimate facial, the celebrity treatment of choice and Ocean Wood Aesthetics clinic now have the very latest in Hydra technology.

All treatments commence with a detox which encourages lymphatic drainage, followed by a deep cleanse and exfoliation, affording the opportunity to simply unwind and relax in the peaceful, discreet East Street consulting room.

Step three is a peel, carefully designed for your personal skin requirements with step four making use of the effective extraction process using HydraFacial’s patented Vortex technology before a thorough rehydration of the skin.

Renowned for creating ‘the glow’ and commonly acknowledged as the ‘red carpet facial’, Petworth’s Ocean Wood Aesthetics clinic have this week launched the The HydraFacial.

A unique part of the treatment is the use of specifically developed boosters which contain a protective, firming and restoring cocktail of peptides, antioxidants or retinol, each engineered to target specific skin needs and concerns.

The effects are further enhanced by the use of stimulating LED light treatment to improve Collagen and reduce redness.

In addition, specifically developed boosters designed for lips, eyes and other options can be included to further brighten, calm and smooth out troublesome areas.

Clinic Director, Julie Thom said: “Since our July opening, we have enjoyed meeting and welcoming many new clients to the clinic, we have set minds at rest during consultations.

"We have observed the restorative effect on the mind and positive impact on self-esteem in addition to the expected facial and skin improvements through our treatments.

“As we head towards the party season, we know that a HydraFacial programme will guarantee our clients look and feel their best for the Christmas season.”

Clinic owners, leading facial plastic surgeon Simon Watts and co-director Julie Thom, together with their staff offer a wealth of knowledge with regards to skin care, concerns and aspirations.

The clinic will open for Petworth’s Late-Night Shopping on December 3 (with the full team available for advice) with stocking fillers, advice and Gift vouchers available.

Products start from £29 and a 15 per cent discount will be given on all HydraFacial bookings before Christmas.