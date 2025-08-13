Pharmacy in West Sussex village applies to rebuild partially collapsed garden wall while making other repairs

A pharmacy in Lindfield is hoping to rebuild its partially-collapsed garden wall while making other repairs.

A notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said Abbotts Pharmacy at 83 High Street has applied to Mid Sussex District Council for repairs and improvements to the fenestration of the building.

The notice said the work will include ‘repair and redecoration of all existing timber joinery, double-glazed panes fitted to existing frames, replacement lead roofing and timber cladding, re-pointing of brickwork, roofing repairs, and replacement rainwater goods’.

The notice also said: “Repair and improvements to the rear outbuildings, to include re-roofing and roofing repairs, and repair and redecoration of timber joinery. Removal of the existing dilapidated timber outbuilding. Rebuilding of partially-collapsed existing garden wall.”

Abbotts Pharmacy at 83 High Street, Lindfield, has applied to make repairs and improvements to the fenestration of the building. Photo: Google Street View

The reference is DM/25/1884 and people can view the full application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

