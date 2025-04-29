Phoenix development latest - National Park Authority moves to quash planning decision on 685 Lewes homes

The proposed development

‘A technical error’ has forced the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) to move to quash planning permission for the Phoenix Development of more than 600 homes.

The mixed-use development on the 7.9-hectare Phoenix Industrial Estate is designed to convert a former ironworks into a sustainable new community. comprising more than 600 homes, 30 per cent affordable.

After lengthy consultations planning permission was granted by the South Downs National Park Authority last year, subject to the Section 106 agreement being finalised.

This week however, it was revealed the SDNPA was looking to quash its decision.

A spokesperson for the SDNPA, said: “Unfortunately, due to an unforeseen technical error, a decision notice has been issued for the Phoenix application in Lewes without all details, including the finalised details relating to the Section 106 agreement.

“As a matter of urgency, the Authority has sought legal advice and has applied to the courts to quash the current decision.

“This is so the correct decision notice can be issued. We look forward to working with the developers to enable this important development for Lewes to take place.”