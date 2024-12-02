Truffles Bakery has opened a new shop in Haywards Heath’s high street.

The popular chain, which sells coffee, cakes and savoury snacks, said on Facebook on Thursday, November 28: “Truffles number 18 is officially open in Haywards Heath. Thank you to our team for their hard work and support. We look forward to welcoming you all.”

The Middy reported in October that signs had appeared at the former Millets at 98 South Road, saying that Truffles would be opening there.

The new shop is open from Monday to Saturday from 7.30am to 5pm.

Zoë Cornford and Michaela Malina from Truffles in Haywards Heath

Truffles started in 1982 when Peter Tompsett purchased Regency Bakery, a small family bakery in Henfield High Street, which he later renamed Truffles. The success of this shop led to more shops in Steyning, Hurstpierpoint and Hove, and the business is now run by Peter’s daughters; Daisy, Amy and Molly. The original bakery was relocated and now operates at the Mackley Industrial Estate in Small Dole.

Truffles has been approached for comment.