Photo call for launch of the Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) Local at Crawley Library

The launch takes place at Crawley Library on January 25 at 10am. The BIPC Local, based on the second floor of the library, offers free business support and specialist resources, to help local people start and grow their businesses. Each month it will host free webinars, workshops and in-person networking.
The launch will take place at Crawley Library, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, and the launch agenda is:
From 10am – Arrival at Crawley Library
10.15am - Networking with coffee and pastries on the 2nd floor of Crawley Library.
10.45am - Welcome and talks about the BIPC and official ribbon cutting
11.15am – Interviews and a chance to view the BIPC area
To RSVP, please email [email protected]
See more: Crawley’s up-and-coming indie band announces new album coming soon, New mother and baby ‘fire space’ comes to Crawley Museum and The Hawth, Crawley Town fan from China left 'devastated' after he was unable to watch his beloved side due to weather after planning trip for a year and a half
For further information please contact the news desk on 0330 222 8090 or email [email protected]