West Sussex County Sussex would like to invite residents to the official launch of the Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) Local at Crawley Library.

The launch takes place at Crawley Library on January 25 at 10am. The BIPC Local, based on the second floor of the library, offers free business support and specialist resources, to help local people start and grow their businesses. Each month it will host free webinars, workshops and in-person networking.

The launch will take place at Crawley Library, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, and the launch agenda is:

From 10am – Arrival at Crawley Library

Photo call for launch of the Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) Local at Crawley Library

10.15am - Networking with coffee and pastries on the 2nd floor of Crawley Library.

10.45am - Welcome and talks about the BIPC and official ribbon cutting

11.15am – Interviews and a chance to view the BIPC area

To RSVP, please email [email protected]

