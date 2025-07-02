Photography: A calling discovered over time

My family’s roots weren’t in photography but in clothing retail. My grandfather was a tailor, and my parents ran a chain of women’s clothing shops in both Brighton and London. This is where I was immersed in the business from an early age. From tidying rails at age eight to serving customers at twelve, I absorbed lessons in window dressing, playing with colour, and, most importantly, how to be of service to women looking for support and creativity. My dad, a window dresser, taught me the importance of lighting and the transformative power of presentation, knowledge that’s now second nature when I approach a photo shoot.

Despite this rich foundation, after leaving school, I resisted the family business. I tried my hand at cooking and spent time working in kitchens before ultimately returning to the shops.

Later in life, a friend’s comment nudged me toward photography. I enrolled in classes and spent two years learning my craft. I photographed friends and family, drawing on everything I’d learned from the shop floor, especially attention to detail. As I refined my style, I realised my true focus was on photographing women’s faces. It wasn’t just about headshots; women came to me for more profound reasons. They wanted to reconnect with themselves, and photography became a transformative process, not just a service. It became about trust, connection, and empowering women to rediscover themselves. Many women leave feeling transformed. They say the experience revealed layers of themselves they never knew, some finding a playful side dormant for decades. Others rediscover overlooked qualities they now see as beautiful. Some feel relief, finally recognising themselves. Others say, “I don’t recognise myself from that angle, but I like what I see.”

The day unfolds with its own momentum, emotional, exciting, and soulful.

Photography isn’t just my profession; it is my calling. I see a golden thread running through it all, a natural extension of the connections I’d been making with women ever since my days on the shop floor.

In the shop, one memory always stuck in my mind. A woman walked in, and I suggested an item of clothing for her to try. She said, “No, that’s not my colour.” But after some gentle encouragement, she gave it a go. And like magic she looked fabulous. That was when I first realised that what we think about how we look and what suits us isn’t always true. Often, other people see us in a way that’s far more flattering than we see ourselves.

I never thought I could wear yellow! Apparently, I can!

That day, I learned that how we think we look and how others see us are rarely the same. That lesson has followed me into my work as a photographer.

Starting Out: I See You

I see you, and my camera will show you what I see! Let me introduce you to yourself. My camera is kinder than your mirror, where you look with judgmental eyes.

When I started my photographic journey, I spent time walking along Upper Street in Islington, stopping women on the street to introduce myself, show them my portfolio, and offer them a free photoshoot in my new studio, knowing I’d meet resistance.

These women were minding their own business with their heads full of everyday concerns and were completely taken by surprise. They honestly couldn’t imagine why someone would want to take a photo of them. Why would they? That’s when they would clutch their handbags and wait to see if I was about to grab them!

But once I showed them my portfolio, they started to relax. They realised I saw something in them they couldn’t see in themselves. The face they saw every day, often with regret or through the lens of comparison, wasn’t what I saw. What I saw stopped them in their tracks: someone worthy of a truly great photo. That realisation made an impact on them. Trust was built in that moment, and many fun afternoon sessions in the studio followed.

Debunking “I’m Not Photogenic”

I can’t tell you how many times women still say to me, “I’m just not photogenic.”

Then comes the list: My eyes aren’t even. My smile’s crooked. My hair needs doing. I’m too busy.

But what I now know is that when a woman is driven by an emotional investment in why she wants her picture taken, she’s fully engaged and prepared to put the shopping list to the side and even her family for a while.

These reasons can be a new job, recovering from an illness, or her kids leaving home. That shift changes everything. She’s ready to be seen again.

The Recipe for Great Photography

I remember the beautiful Lisa. Before her photoshoot, she said, “I’ll never look as good as the other women you’ve taken pictures of.” But what Lisa didn’t know is that great photos don’t come from luck; they come from a recipe.

Photography works like a recipe with many ingredients, just like your favourite dish. In my studio, I use trust, a good camera and lens, soft flattering light, direction, and time, to name but a few. Mix them together, and what was once “not photogenic” becomes something breathtaking. A masterpiece.

So when someone says, “I’m not photogenic,” they’re usually judging themselves from a photo that was missing many of those ingredients.

Back in that Brighton shop, I saw women light up when they saw themselves in a new way. Today, I do the same thing, but with a camera.

Embracing Your Uniqueness

Diana Vreeland, the famous Harper’s Bazaar editor, once said: “Use your flaws as your superpowers.” She turned Barbra Streisand’s nose and Mick Jagger’s lips into something iconic.

What makes us different is what makes us memorable. Our uniqueness is our strength. You are photogenic. You just haven’t had the right recipe yet!

One Powerful Image

Recently, there was an article in The Sunday Times that said, “If you want to get ahead, get a headshot!”

The old adage that “a picture is worth a thousand words” holds true for a growing number of people who are spending thousands of pounds on polished, professional images in an effort to advance their careers.

Remember, your digital business card right now is your profile picture. You have to be proud of it. Be brave enough to celebrate your uniqueness.

One powerful image is all it takes to open new doors. Are you ready to step through?

Final Thoughts

Reflecting on my journey, being with women in the studio, playing my part in making magic flow, feels like the culmination of that thread coming to life.

For me, photography isn’t about perfection. It’s about empathy, connection, and respect. It’s about meeting you where you are and helping you see yourself as you truly are — complex, beautiful, and whole.

And if you’ve ever looked at a photo of yourself and thought, “That’s not really me,” it’s not the end of your story. The journey of truly seeing yourself is ongoing.

When you’re ready, I’d love to show you what I see.

“When you see your value, you start to understand how valuable you are to other people, not the other way around.” …Zig Ziglar

1 . Contributed Helping women see themselves in a new light, first through fashion, now through the lens. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed There’s a shift that happens when a woman truly sees herself — confident, radiant, and ready for what’s next. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed This is more than a photo, it’s a celebration of change, courage, and the story that you're ready to tell. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Capturing the strength and spirit that every woman carries within. Photo: Submitted