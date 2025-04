Garden Thyme, which can be found on London Road, sells a large range of indoor and outdoor plants, pots and gifts.

Natalie Kelly from the centre said: “We’re celebrating our third year of being open. We sell a wide range of trees, shrubs, perennials, and bulbs. Come along and have a look for yourself.”

The business is open from 9am to 5pm Mondays to Saturdays and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

David James, the owner of Garden Thyme, has been approached for comment.

1 . Garden Thyme Garden Thyme owner David James with colleague Natalie Kelly Photo: Staff, SR2504021

2 . Garden Thyme Flowers at Garden Thyme Photo: Staff, SR2504021