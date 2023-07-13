A new specialist dental clinic has opened in the heart of Burgess Hill.

Neyo Dental Specialists is at 24 Church Road and offers a variety of services.

These include: orthodontics, aligning impacted teeth, Invisalign for adults, removable braces, dental sedation, dental implants and periodontics.

“We are here to work closely with the dentists in the local area,” said specialist orthodontist Dr Neil Woodhouse. “I do orthodontics – so braces, Invisalign, that kind of stuff. My business partner Dr Yogesh (Wadher) is a specialist periodontist. He does treatment for gum disease, surgical extractions and dental implants.”

He continued: “We are here to support dentists and provide specialist treatment for more complex cases but you don’t need to come through you dentist. We accept self-referrals, you can contact us through our website or by phone and you can book straight in for appointments.”

Dr Woodhouse said that he and co-founder Dr Yogesh Wadher set up Neyo Dental Specialists to provide ‘a very relaxed and comfortable environment’ for patients. He said: “It’s our aim for you to leave our practice being positive, uplifted and having had a very good experience.”

Clinical manager Charlotte Robertson described the new clinic as ‘beautiful’. She said: “It’s unlike any other dental practice I’ve been in before. We had architects to come in and do all the design and I think they’ve done an incredible job.”

Charlotte said everything has been inspired by nature with the walls having a clay finish. She said: “We’ve got a fantastic wooden floor and everything’s very natural earthy material so it gives a really nice calm feel to the practice.”

She also said their position in the centre of the high street is ideal and that the patients they have seen so far have given positive feedback.

She said: “Lots of patients who have seen some of our dentists before in other practices have now come here and I think it’s beyond what they were expecting.”

Charlotte added that the team has planned an ‘opening party’ for Friday, July 14, and that the business should be in full-swing by Monday, July 17.

Call 01444 523143 or visit neyodental.co.uk to find out more.

1 . Neyo Dental Specialists Joyz Hicban (business manager), Dr Neil Woodhouse (specialist orthodontist) and Charlotte Robertson (clinical manager) Photo: Steve Robards, SR2307158

2 . Neyo Dental Specialists Neyo Dental Specialists at 24 Church Road, Burgess Hill Photo: Steve Robards, SR2307158

3 . Neyo Dental Specialists Joyz Hicban (business manager) and Charlotte Robertson (clinical manager) Photo: Steve Robards, SR2307158

4 . Neyo Dental Specialists Neyo Dental Specialists at 24 Church Road, Burgess Hill Photo: Steve Robards, SR2307158

