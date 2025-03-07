Photos and video offer glimpse inside new Friars Oak housing development in Hassocks

By Lawrence Smith

Published 7th Mar 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 10:41 BST
A new housing development is open in Hassocks.

Taylor Wimpey said on their website that two four-bedroom show homes are now available to view at Friars Oak off of the London Road.

The home construction company said the development, which is still under construction, offers ‘an idyllic balance of village charm with easy access to Brighton and London’.

Their description said: “Each home is meticulously crafted, boasting Symphony hand-designed kitchens, a fully inclusive specification and selected homes have elegant bi-fold doors.”

It added: “Designed for modern living, these energy-efficient homes feature triple glazing, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging ports.”

Taylor Wimpey said Friars Oak is set to offer a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes, which have been designed to take local surroundings into account, while catering for modern living. Friars Oak aims to be ‘a community in its own right’ with approximately 130 new homes being built.

