Photos and video offer glimpse inside new Friars Oak housing development in Hassocks

Taylor Wimpey said on their website that two four-bedroom show homes are now available to view at Friars Oak off of the London Road.

The home construction company said the development, which is still under construction, offers ‘an idyllic balance of village charm with easy access to Brighton and London’.

Their description said: “Each home is meticulously crafted, boasting Symphony hand-designed kitchens, a fully inclusive specification and selected homes have elegant bi-fold doors.”

It added: “Designed for modern living, these energy-efficient homes feature triple glazing, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging ports.”

Taylor Wimpey said Friars Oak is set to offer a mix of two, three and four bedroom homes, which have been designed to take local surroundings into account, while catering for modern living. Friars Oak aims to be ‘a community in its own right’ with approximately 130 new homes being built.

1 . Friars Oak Taylor Wimpey's new housing estate Friars Oak is open just off the A273 London Road in Hassocks Photo: Staff, SR2503051

2 . Friars Oak Friars Oak housing estate in Hassocks Photo: Staff