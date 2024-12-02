Photos show stunning renovation at popular Indian restaurant in Burgess Hill

Mustak Miah, the proud owner of Flavour Contemporary Indian Cuisine at 2 Keymer Road, said it has been given a fresh and up-to-date design.

Mustak, who is also a Mid Sussex District Councillor (Burgess Hill Dunstall), said: “Since opening on December 1, 2009, Flavour Indian Restaurant has proudly served the community with delicious, authentic Indian cuisine. Our experienced chefs craft each dish with passion, using the finest ingredients and traditional recipes to bring you meals that are bursting with flavor, from fragrant curries to sizzling tandoori specialties.”

Mustak expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all of Flavour’s loyal customers, saying: “Your support over the past 15 years, especially during the challenging COVID-19 period, has been the foundation of our success. Many of you are more than just customers, you’ve become like family to us.”

He said the venue is fully licensed and air-conditioned. He also highlighted its special offers, which include: Wednesday and Sunday Banquet – ‘a feast for only £14.95 per person’ – and a Christmas Day four-course meal – ‘come and Indulge in a festive feast for just £35 per person (Christmas crackers included)’. Mustak recommended early booking. Visit www.flavourrestaurant.co.uk to find out more.

Mustak added: “Whether it’s a special occasion, a family meal, or simply a night off cooking, Flavour is the perfect destination for great food and cherished memories. From Mr. Mustak Miah and the entire Flavour family, Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year! We can’t wait to welcome you and share the next chapter of our journey together.”

