PICTURES: A look inside Eastbourne's new '2D' coffee shop

That Coffee Place, in Station Parade, opened August 26 and is owned by Jodie Midgley and Davie Langham. The difference with this cafe is that it's interior design is all 2D to give the effect you're sat in a drawing.

Jodie Lee said: "This is a pretty unique cafe that stands out from your regular coffee shop because the entire premise of the place is the fact that it’s a 2D cafe. In a way, anyone who enters the coffee shop is trapped between the real world and drawings. The guests of this place are sure to experience something new upon entering! Crossing over into a 2D dimension is not only puzzling, but beautiful."

The food and drink is far from 2D and includes coffee from the Brighton-based Pelicano family. There's also a range of sweet treats, brunch meals, and vegan options too. This is the first cafe Jodie and Davie have opened. Jodie said: “We wanted to open this shop before covid but with all the struggles and closures we had to put it back. Since then Birmingham have opened up a 2D coffee shop too. So we are the first in the south coast.”

