The Mid Sussex Times attended to take some photos and video inside the restaurant.

Francisco Lounge can be found at 90/92 South Road and offers all-day food menus and takeaways.

It serves brunch, sandwiches, burgers, salads, tapas, puddings, and cakes, as well as a variety of drinks.

General manager Chris Gething told the Middy recently: “I’m really excited to see it open in Haywards Heath and I think it will be a really big hit with the local community.”

He described Francisco Lounge as vibrant, energetic and fun, and said it will serve delicious dishes all day, including his personal favourite, the Miami Brunch. People can read our full interview with Chris here.

The opening times are Sunday to Wednesday, 9am-11pm, and Thursday to Saturday, 9am to midnight.

Visit thelounges.co.uk/francisco to find out more.

