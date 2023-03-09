Edit Account-Sign Out
New data has revealed tattoo parlours are on the rise in Eastbourne since the pandemic (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)
PICTURES: Eastbourne sees big increase in tattoo parlours

New data has revealed tattoo parlours are on the rise in Eastbourne since the pandemic.

By India Wentworth
5 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:29am

A tool from the BBC, using data from the Ordnance Survey, has revealed how the high street and shopping areas of Eastbourne have changed since the pandemic (comparing March 2020-March 2022).

The biggest surprises are that there’s been a 46.2 per cent increase in the number of tattoo and piercing studios in Eastbourne. Looking at Britain overall, this was the biggest increase at 8.2 per cent - so Eastbourne is above the national trend there.

Polegate couple opens tattoo parlour going against the stereotype: ‘It’s like a dream’

Find out more about how the Eastbourne high street has changed since the pandemic

Here’s a look at the 17 tattoo parlours in Eastbourne, according to Google Business…

1. 108 Tattoo Shop - 127 Seaside Rd, Eastbourne BN21 3PH

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2. Pintados Tattoo Studio - 75 Cavendish Pl, Eastbourne BN21 3RR – Y

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3. Little Acorn Tattoo - 99C Cavendish Pl, Eastbourne BN21 3TY – Y

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

4. Sacred Gallows Tattoos - Ivy House, 3A Gildredge Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4RD

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

