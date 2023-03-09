PICTURES: Eastbourne sees big increase in tattoo parlours
New data has revealed tattoo parlours are on the rise in Eastbourne since the pandemic.
By India Wentworth
5 minutes ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 11:29am
A tool from the BBC, using data from the Ordnance Survey, has revealed how the high street and shopping areas of Eastbourne have changed since the pandemic (comparing March 2020-March 2022).
The biggest surprises are that there’s been a 46.2 per cent increase in the number of tattoo and piercing studios in Eastbourne. Looking at Britain overall, this was the biggest increase at 8.2 per cent - so Eastbourne is above the national trend there.
Here’s a look at the 17 tattoo parlours in Eastbourne, according to Google Business…
