PICTURES: Eastbourne sees big increase in tattoo parlours

A tool from the BBC , using data from the Ordnance Survey, has revealed how the high street and shopping areas of Eastbourne have changed since the pandemic (comparing March 2020-March 2022).

The biggest surprises are that there’s been a 46.2 per cent increase in the number of tattoo and piercing studios in Eastbourne. Looking at Britain overall, this was the biggest increase at 8.2 per cent - so Eastbourne is above the national trend there.