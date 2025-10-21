Pizza Hut in Eastbourne to shut as company announces closure of 68 restaurants nationwide

Pizza Hut have announced that its store in Eastbourne will close alongside 67 other restaurants nationwide.

The store in Lottbridge Drove, will be among the store across the UK set to close after firm running Pizza Hut fell into administration.

Other Pizza Hut’s set to close in Sussex include, Brighton and Crawley.

As part of the nationwide closures, Pizza Hut will be shutting 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring, which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.

Pizza Hut in the Admiral Retail Park, Lottbridge Drove. Picture: Staffplaceholder image
Administrators were appointed to DC London Pie Limited, which operates Pizza Hut's UK restaurants on Monday, October 20.

However global brand owner Yum! Brands stepped in to save the remaining 64 pizza restaurants and 1,276 jobs.

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut UK said: "We are pleased to secure the continuation of 64 sites to safeguard our guest experience and protect the associated jobs."

Nicolas Burquier, managing director for Pizza Hut Europe and Canada, said: "This targeted acquisition aims to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible."

