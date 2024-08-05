Following a recent remodel, PizzaExpress is ready to serve pizza with pizzazz for returning and new customers in Eastbourne.

Inside the restaurant, customers will be greeted by a statement botanical mural wallpaper along with unique artwork created by Italian interior designer Enzo Apicella, who worked with PizzaExpress’ founder Peter Boizot to create some of the brand’s aesthetics.

The new inviting interiors enhance the pizzeria’s overall atmosphere and create the perfect setting for diners to watch Pizzaiolos create their favourite pizza in the restaurant’s open kitchen.

With a touch of theatre brought to their dining experience, Pizzaiolos will knead and flare dough right in front of customers’ eyes before

topping it off with their chosen fresh ingredients.

Ready to provide a meal and a show to returning and new customers, PizzaExpress Eastbourne General Manager, Brandan Hayles, and the restaurant’s 25 dedicated team members, are excited to show off their remodelled pizzeria.

Brandan said: "We can’t wait to welcome customers back to our restaurant. Not only are we perfectly positioned for a delicious meal during a day at the seaside, we also have our new summer menu on offer. We look forward to serving pizza with pizzazz in our new-look restaurant.”

Customers will also find iconic flavours on the brand’s summer menu, including the return of the fan-favourite fiery Dynamite Dough Balls, along with three flavoursome new Buddha Bowls: Goat’s Cheese & Beetroot, Crispy Chicken, and Vegan.

There are also hearty Al Forno options, including the creamy Carbonara PizzaExpress, and the delicious