Places Leisure partners with EGYM to deliver better experiences for customers through fitness technology

Places Leisure, a social enterprise that operates and manages over 100 leisure centres across England, has announced its strategic partnership with EGYM, a leading global provider of innovative health and fitness technology solutions.

Members and visitors to Places Leisure centres will be able to use EGYM’s smart Fitness Hub to follow workout programmes designed according to their individual goals, lifestyles and performance levels. With the EGYM BioAge, members can visualise their body data to understand how they can make and maintain progress, giving them insight into their key body metrics and a better understanding of where they are on their fitness journey. Results and progress are displayed in a clear, easy-to-understand form, allowing members to easily track their progress. Users will also be supported by fitness instructors on-site throughout their journeys, starting with an initial consultation and programme developed based on personal measurements and fitness levels.

By the end of 2024, Places Leisure had introduced the technology into 23 of its centres including Eclipse Leisure Centre in Spelthorne and Concordia Leisure Centre in Cramlington. Places Leisure anticipates that the majority of its centres will have the technology installed by late Spring 2025.

Sarah Roberts, Head of Fitness at Places Leisure, said: "No two people are the same; our goals are different, and our bodies are all unique. Our fitness journeys reflect those differences. It’s important to recognise that when it comes to health and fitness programs, it’s not a one-size-fits-all situation. Following specific workout programmes are key to achieving individual fitness goals—big or small. This is why we are delighted to be partnering with EGYM to deliver fitness technology capable of supporting everyone’s fitness journeys in all of our Places Leisure centres across the UK."

“Some of our centres have already begun offering EGYM technology and we are seeing many customers benefit daily, achieving their fitness goals and gaining more confidence in the gym knowing they are doing the workouts that will work for them.”

Craig Worley, Key Account Manager at EGYM UK, said “Understanding where a member is at the start of their fitness journey is crucial to helping successfully guide them towards their goal. By utilising EGYM Fitness Hubs, Places Leisure and its staff can understand what members need on their very first visit, gearing them up for success from the very start. By utilising EGYM BioAge, members will be able to easily view their progress, get more motivated and get more from their workouts.”

Places Leisure operates and manages Steyning Leisure Centre, The Triangle Leisure Centre, Victoria Park Splash Pad, The Dolphin Leisure Centre, The Bridge Leisure Centre, The Pavilions in the Park and Billingshurst Leisure Centre.