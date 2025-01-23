Plan ahead for your perfect spring garden! Prepare, plan, and hire a wildlife-friendly gardener before the springtime scramble

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While January may be cold and grey, it’s the perfect time to start planning and preparing your garden for spring and summer. As the new gardening season approaches, homeowners are encouraged to clear and prep their outdoor spaces, and to begin researching and contacting gardeners early to beat the spring rush. Hiring a knowledgeable, qualified gardener, especially one who specialises in wildlife-friendly practices, can transform your garden into a flourishing haven that supports local flora and fauna.

Local gardener Indi Saunders, known for her expertise in wildlife-friendly gardening, explains: 'As a wildlife-friendly gardener, I take pride in treating every garden as a unique space and every client as an individual. I work to balance their needs and visions for their garden with the needs of nature and wildlife. Often, through our conversations, we uncover small, thoughtful changes that can have a big impact over time, such as choosing plants for borders that support pollinators or adopting soil care practices that eliminate the need for chemical fertilisers.'

Preparing your garden now sets the stage for success later. Clearing away debris and dead plants not only tidies the space but also helps prevent pests and diseases. Enriching the soil with compost or manure provides essential nutrients, creating favourable conditions for plants to thrive. For those who lack the time or expertise, a professional gardener can handle these tasks efficiently and effectively.

When choosing a gardener, it’s important to find someone who understands the balance of nature. A wildlife-friendly gardener can design habitats that attract beneficial insects, birds, and other creatures. They’ll guide you in selecting native plants that enhance your garden’s beauty while providing food and shelter for wildlife.

How beautiful is a well tended wildlife-friendly garden

Indi suggests adding features like ponds, log piles, wildflower areas, and hedgehog havens to turn gardens into vibrant sanctuaries for diverse species. She emphasises that even small changes can yield quick and significant benefits for local wildlife.

'As a skilled wildlife-friendly gardener, I help my clients bring out the full potential of their gardens.' Indi says. 'Whether they aim for a clean, tidy look, a vibrant haven for wildlife, or a bit of both. I offer advice and hands-on support to help them make the best use of their time and resources, delivering work that benefits their plants, soil, and the wider ecosystem.'

Now is the ideal time to start planning your spring and summer garden and to connect with a local wildlife-friendly gardener for expert advice and assistance.

By investing effort in clearing, preparing, and planning now, you can create a beautiful, thriving garden that supports biodiversity and enhances your outdoor space. With the guidance of a professional, your garden can become a harmonious haven for both you and local wildlife, flourishing year-round.

For expert advice and assistance, contact Indi Saunders at Saunders Garden Services. Linktr.ee/indisaunders. [email protected]