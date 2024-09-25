Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest application to create a pub at Glynde station has been refused by South Downs National Park but new plans have been submitted for a restaurant.

The owners of Steamworks at Seaford Station had previously applied in February 2024 to change the former railway station into a bar and light refreshment facility but this was turned down in April.

They then applied in July to use the site for the sale of food and drink, which could be consumed on the premises, but this application was refused in August.

Now Steamworks have applied for a ‘restaurant-based food and beverage venue’ at the former paragliding shop instead. This application is at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications (SDNP/24/03452/FUL).

The owners of Steamworks at Seaford Station want to transform the former Glynde station into a restaurant. Photo: Google Street View from July 2024

Stuart Ward, co-owner of Steamworks Seaford, said on Facebook: “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support you showed for our initial Steamworks pub application at Glynde Station. While we were initially drawn to the station’s unique charm and potential, we have come to realize that the concept of a traditional pub may not fully align with Lewes District Council and The South Downs National Park’s expectations and desires.

“It is my belief that, sadly, no matter how well run and managed, and despite its size and location, the word ‘pub’ continues to conjure thoughts of drunkenness, noise and antisocial behaviour. We remain deeply committed to transforming Glynde Station into a vibrant community hub, and we believe that a restaurant-based food and beverage venue will better serve this purpose.”

Stuart, who is a trained chef, said: “Our vision for this new venue is to provide a gathering place where people can connect, relax, and savor delicious cuisine. We are dedicated to sourcing local ingredients and supporting small businesses within the South Downs National Park. By partnering with local organizations and contributing to community initiatives, we aim to create a positive impact on Glynde.”

Stuart has asked for ‘continued support’ in the company's revised application to Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park.

In its February application for a pub Steamworks explained that Glynde station was built in 1844 by the London Brighton and South Coast Railway. They said this would be the first pub in Glynde since the Trevor Arms closed in 2017.