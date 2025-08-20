Plans to replace a Heathfield antiques shop with a mixed retail and apartment building have been approved at appeal.

In a decision notice, a planning inspector has allowed an appeal connected with proposals to demolish 81 High Street and replace it with a three-storey building with a retail unit on the ground floor and four residential flats above.

The scheme, submitted by the The Vivian Brown Discretional Settlement Trust, was refused planning permission by Wealden District Council in August last year, due to concerns around the size of the replacement building.

In a report at the time, Wealden planning officers said the three-storey building would “constitute an incongruous form of development that would not respect the character and general pattern of development in the immediate setting.” They also judged the building to have an “overbearing impact” on a neighbouring property to the south.

81 High Street Heathfield. Image via Google Maps

The applicant argued there was no “one, dominant style” in Heathfield High Street. They said this mixed appearance, which they noted included other three-storey buildings, meant the development should not be considered to be “out of keeping” with other properties in the area.

The applicant disputed the council’s other concerns, arguing any “overbearingness” would not meet the bar needed to outweigh the benefits of additional housing.

The inspector said the scheme would result in “considerable” harm to the living conditions of a neighbouring property, but judged this to be outweighed by the benefits of the development.

These benefits, the inspector said, included the provision of new homes at a time when the district was falling short of its housing targets.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The proposal would provide an enlarged retail unit on the ground floor and would maintain an active shopfront within a primary shopping area.

“This, together with the provision of four additional homes on the high street, would provide a valuable boost to the viability and vitality of Heathfield, including through an increased footfall to local business.

“Temporary economic benefits would arise from the construction process. Given the above, there are appreciable social and economic benefits that weigh in favour of the proposal.”

The inspector added: “Whilst there is a conflict with a relevant policy in the development plan, considering the material considerations outlined above, the adverse impact of granting permission does not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.

“ Accordingly, the scheme represents sustainable development … which weights in favour of the scheme and indicates that planning permission should be granted.”

The inspector opted to allow the appeal and grant planning permission with conditions.