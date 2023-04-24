A company wants to redevelop a Mid Sussex industrial site into a new business hub with mixed use commercial units and a wellness centre.

Bedford Park Developments has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to create The Gatehouse at The Farmers Stores in Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green.

The proposal is for 19 units for Class E(g), B2 or B8 uses, as well as 114 car parking spaces, 22 disability spaces and 40 cycle spaces.

The application, made via the agent Dowsett Mayhew Planning Partnership Ltd, said the development would have 100 employees.

Bedford Park Developments has applied to create The Gatehouse at The Farmers Stores in Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. Photo: Bedford Park Developments via Mid Sussex District Council

The design and access statement said: “The application represents an excellent opportunity to upgrade and enhance an existing and allocated employment site to provide much needed, sustainable, modern and more efficient accommodation for new and existing local businesses. The proposals are planning policy compliant and will deliver a development that replaces a ugly, piecemeal employment site with a sustainable, modern development that is fit for purpose and will be a pleasant and healthy place to work while also enhancing the surrounding area.”

It continued: “The proposed wellness centre is to be accommodated in a bespoke building with entrance lobby, café, shop, toilets and pilates/yoga studio on the ground floor and a gym, changing rooms, sauna and therapy rooms located on the first floor. The pilates/yoga studio will have direct access to the covered, outdoor exercise area.”

The statement said the 1.6-hectare site is currently occupied by barns and sheds, adding that the proposed development would mean demolishing existing buildings. It said the development would provide ‘appropriate infrastructure’ for articulated lorries and other servicing vehicles.

The application site is on the southern side of Gatehouse Lane in Goddards Green. Photo: Bedford Park Developments via Mid Sussex District Council

The statement said: “The response to the site analysis and design development process has arrived at a rational and efficient site layout based around a central, tree lined spine access road with a series of short fingers to the west that give access to a number of small courtyards.”

The plan also aims to encourage sustainable transport methods, enhance biodiversity at the site and improve the site’s ‘natural buffer zones’. The statement said sustainable design is ‘integral’ to the scheme, highlighting the potential use of air source heat pumps for several units and electric vehicle charging points for some parking spaces.

