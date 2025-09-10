Plans to demolish a former shop in Peacehaven and build an apartment building in its place have been turned down at appeal.

In a decision notice on September 5), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to demolish a building at 327 South Coast Road and build a three-storey apartment block in its place.

The plans, from developer Dowsing PP Ltd, had been turned down by Lewes District Council in January on several grounds, including concerns about the safety of its access, its effect on neighbours and the impact of its “blocky form and bland appearance” on the character of the area.

In a report from the time, a council planning spokesman said: “The development would provide five new two-bedroom dwellings which must be given increased weight in the planning balance, given the need for housing in the district.

An artist\'s impression of the proposed apartment building. Image credit: Dowsing PP Ltd.

“However, it is considered that this benefit would be significantly outweighed by the harm caused.

“The design brings unacceptable impacts in terms of highway safety and it is not considered to be of high quality, is overbearing with its prominence, with an unacceptable impact on the area, and on the amenity of neighbouring residents, given the significant increase in built form.”

The council had particular concerns about the impact of the development on neighbours in Cairo Avenue, arguing the proposed building would have led to an unacceptable loss of outlook for several properties.

Through its appeal submission the developer disputed these arguments, saying the development would be of an acceptable design and not have a significant enough impact on neighbouring properties to warrant a refusal.

The developer also submitted additional evidence around highway safety, arguing its access arrangements would have been acceptable.

The planning inspector shared the council’s concerns about the development, reaching the view that its harms would outweigh its benefits.

In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “The proposal would make a modest net contribution of five smaller family homes to the supply of housing, making better use of previously developed land in a sustainable location with good access to shops, services and public transport.

“It would contribute towards Lewes District’s housing supply, making a modest difference to addressing the shortfall, and therefore I attribute moderate weight to this benefit.

“In contrast, the proposal would harmfully affect the character and appearance of the area, the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers and highway safety.”

The inspector added: “These matters carry significant weight against the scheme. Indeed, the adverse impacts of the proposal would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

For further information see application reference LW/24/0630 on the Lewes District Council website.