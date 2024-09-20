Plans for for former Homebase to be replaced by Lidl in Sussex town approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to demolish a former Homebase and replace it with a branch of Lidl have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

An application for the site in London Road, East Grinstead, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (September 19).

In January 2021, Lidl was given permission to move into the Homebase store but, while that permission is valid until January 2026, the supermarket has chosen instead to demolish it and build a smaller, ‘greener’ building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is expected to open in November 2025 and will create 40 jobs – five full-time and 35 part-time.

Plans to demolish a former Homebase in East Grinstead and replace it with a branch of Lidl are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council. Image: Mono Architectural Design

The council received ten letters objecting to the plans, with concerns raised including increased traffic and congestion, and whether another food store is needed in the area.

While some of the committee shared the concerns about traffic, no objections were received from West Sussex Highways.

The plans were approved unanimously.

Rex Whittaker (Con, East Grinstead Imberhorne) said: “I welcome a new business potentially coming to the town and what will be a great investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans to demolish a former Homebase in East Grinstead and replace it with a branch of Lidl are to be considered by Mid Sussex District Council. Image: Mono Architectural Design

But he felt the original consent given in 2021 had been ‘sneaked through on the back of Covid under the radar’ and had not been given due diligence, especially when it came to traffic.

With only one access to and from the site, Mr Whittaker warned that traffic would soon queue up, adding to congestion.

He asked that a condition be added to the planning permission requiring Lidl to steward the situation – staff in hi-vis jackets guiding the traffic – as is sometimes done at a nearby McDonalds.

Officers said this was not possible but would be something Lidl could look into should it become necessary.

To view the application, log on to pa.midsussex.gov.uk and search for DM/24/0981.