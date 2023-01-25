Plans to open a gambling arcade in Hastings are to move ahead, after a planning inspector overturned a decision by councillors.

In a decision published last Thursday (January 19), a planning inspector approved plans to open a 24-hour adult gaming centre in Queens Road, within a unit previously occupied by the pawnbrokers Cash Converters.

The plans, from high street gambling chain Merkur Slots, had been refused by Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee last February, due to concerns about its impact on the surrounding area.

Committee members at the time were keen to stress that their objections were not based on a ‘moral’ position on gambling, but due concerns about the impact of its 24-hour opening times and nature of the business of the community.

Former cash converters store

Even so, officers had warned that the refusal would likely be overturned at appeal as there was no evidence of an ‘overconcentration’ of gaming centres in the town or surrounding area.

This assessment proved to be correct, with the planning inspector concluding there were “no sufficiently compelling reasons” to withhold planning permission, despite acknowledging it would cause some harm to the character and appearance of the area.

In reaching their conclusion, the planning inspector said: “There would be some evening, late night and early morning activity generated by the proposed use of the premises.

“However, the evidence provided by the noise assessment indicates that the adult gaming use of the premises would not attract large crowds during noise sensitive periods of the day and night.”

They added: “This is a town centre location where there are restaurants and public houses and where some activity would be expected. The evidence does not support the activity generated by the premises would be substantially out of keeping with the noise levels in the area at those sensitive times of day.

“Consequently, I find that the potential noise generated associated with the proposed use of the premises would not be of an extent that would be substantially harmful to the living conditions of residents in the area.”

