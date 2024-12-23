Plans for new shop and flats at site of popular pub in West Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council for a new shop and flats at the site of a popular pub in Copthorne.

Westcoast Convenience Ltd has applied via its agent Pure Town Planning to sever the existing land at The Prince Albert in Copthorne Bank.

The application is to retain the existing public house use, as well as the pub garden, while erecting a convenience store and four apartments with associated works.

People can see the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/2957.

Pure Town Planning’s design, access and planing statement said: “The amount of development proposed has been driven by the desire to make effective use of this large underutilised site, while ensuring the existing public house use is protected, respecting the prevailing pattern of and the amenities of existing and future occupiers.”

The statement said the application’s considerations include: the need to make optimum use of the site; providing a development of high-quality mixed-use design, the need to preserve existing and future neighbouring amenity; providing good living conditions for occupiers; and providing an appropriate amount of car and cycle parking and suitable access.

It said the application site comprises a detached two-storey building that occupies ‘a substantial corner plot’ at the junction of Copthorene Bank and Brookhill Road. The homes (Class C3) would be two one-bedroom and two two-bedroom flats and the plan would increase car parking spaces from 23 to 29. But there would be a reduction in the number of parking spaces for patrons, and a reduction in the amount of pub garden. The proposed convenience (Class E) store will be a single storey building. The pub itself is registered as an Asset of Community Value.

The statement said: “The public house benefits from a large pub garden to the rear. The garden is mainly laid to lawn and features a children’s play park. Within the garden there is a silver birch tree, which would be felled to facilitate the proposed development.”

It continued: “Concern was raised at the pre-application stage with regards to how the proposals may impact upon the viability of the pub. This was in relation to the relationship between the proposed new dwellings and the pub and also the loss of the pub garden. The proposed development has been amended in response to the pre-app feedback by replacing the houses with a small block of flats (this negates the need to provide private garden areas) and providing a bigger area of garden space for the pub. The shared boundary between the pub garden and flatted block will be planted with a line of new trees, which will provide aural and visual screening between the domestic and commercial uses.”

The statement said the pub garden will be improved by usable seating areas. It said: “The money raised through the proposed development will see investment into the pub including the garden area, resulting in the viability and vitality of the pub improving.”

It said the plan makes sure the apartments are set away from the pub so there will be no concerns about noise. No windows are proposed to face into the pub’s garden on any of the apartments apart from windows in a stairwell.

The statement said: “The existing public house use is to be retained, the proposed 4 no. apartments are entirely appropriate in this sustainable location as supported by local policy and the proposed convenience store is of an appropriate size to support the existing population without impacting upon the viability of neighbouring retail centres.”