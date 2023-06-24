NationalWorldTV
Plans for new shop front in Chichester given the go-ahead

Plans for a new shop front in Chichester has been give the green light.
By Joe Stack
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
South Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate ShemiltSouth Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate Shemilt
South Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate Shemilt

A planning application submitted to Chichester District Council sought permission for a non-illuminated fascia sign and a new paint finish on the shop front of 37 South Street (CC/23/01371/ADV).

The plans were given the go-ahead on June 15 and saw Stride and Son estate agents, auctioneers and valuers move into the formerly empty unit.

Jackson Stops estate agents was originally based at the site before moving to Northgate.

In the Stride and Son design and access statement, representatives for the firm concluded: “The application is for a high quality, well-considered set of shopfront enhancements that will respect the character of the existing building and its setting and comply with all relevant planning policy.

“The scheme will ensure that number 37 South Street continues to contribute positively to the vital city centre street scene.”

Chichester City Council gave no objection to the re-painting or the proposed fascia but objected to proposals for a projecting sign, writing: “This is contrary to the relevant advertisement design guidance which aims to avoid proliferation of projecting signage and other visual clutter which would harm the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“Where replacement projecting or hanging signs are proposed, these should be of suitable, traditional appearance and materials, and of modest size (i.e. 600 x 450mm). The proposed projecting sign would be a new rather than a replacement sign, of modern design and excessive size, and would not accord with the guidance.”

What do you make of the plans? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

