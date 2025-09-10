Plans for new sign at health and beauty shop in Burgess Hill

Superdrug could get a brand new sign on the front of its shop in Burgess Hill.

Zillwoods Ltd has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to replace the sign at 42-44 Church Road.

The plan is also for graphics in the lobby with social media details and a message about Superdrug membership savings.

People can see the proposal at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/2092.

Superdrug at Church Road in Burgess Hill. Photo: Google Street View

