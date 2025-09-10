Plans for new sign at health and beauty shop in Burgess Hill
Superdrug could get a brand new sign on the front of its shop in Burgess Hill.
Zillwoods Ltd has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to replace the sign at 42-44 Church Road.
The plan is also for graphics in the lobby with social media details and a message about Superdrug membership savings.
People can see the proposal at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/2092.
You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.