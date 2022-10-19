A reserved matters planning application has been submitted to Wealden District Council (WDC) for 45 dwellings to be built on land west and south of Poplar Cottage in Amberstone. Back in July 2021, an outline planning application (reference: WD/2020/1690/MAO) was approved by WDC. There have been two pre-applications since to get to this point – an application that goes into more detail about the proposals.

The land sits on the south side of the A271 Amberstone and according to plans ‘in more recent years, a series of modern housing estates have been developed with access onto the A271 Amberstone’. The development will have a single vehicular access point with the A271 Amberstone and divide into two estate roads to serve all dwellings.

If approved, there will be a mix of open market/affordable/self-build homes. Plans say: “[The development] gives a broad range of dwellings sizes to suit all household circumstances to develop a balanced community.”

There would be 13 dwellings for ‘affordable rent’ including eight one-bed flats. Three houses would be up for shared ownership, 27 homes would be for the open market, and two custom plots for buyers to have a ‘greater scope for personalising the dwelling,’ planning documents say. There would also be a variety of open spaces for residents to use.

Plans say: “This reserved matters application has been developed in line with the agreed access at the outline application. The layout has been developed to provide a wide mix of dwellings sizes and family houses.”