Plans submitted for new pub/bar at former photography studio in Eastbourne

A new pub/bar could open in Eastbourne after plans were submitted to the borough council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal if approved would see the new business open on 58 South Street, formerly a photography studio.

The pub would ‘specialise in craft beer and cider whilst also stocking quality spirits, wines and other associated drinks’, offering ten taps of draught beer/cider available with additional cask beer and cider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new business will be run by Drublik Limited, a group of directors who have a background in operating a cidery, Ascension Cider, and a brewery, Route 21 Brewing.

58 South Street, a former photography studio. Picture: Google Maps

A planning statement said: “The focus is on quality products and we anticipate that this will attract older and more responsible customers.

"We believe that this is a type of premises that the town is lacking, and believe it should be successful as well as enhancing the town in this category.”

If approved, the new bar/pub would be aiming to open ‘towards the late summer’ but potentially open sooner ‘if possible’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning statement added: “The bar is intended to run predominantly on that basis, without other features or functions.

“It will act as a venue to serve drinks (including non-alcoholic). There is not expected to be a food offering, although pub snacks, crisps, nuts etc, will be available.

"The venue will not be operating live music or other performances and will not be showing TV in any form.

"We are keen to utilise the space for other occasional purposes, so may for example offer a quiz night or a book club on a recurring basis on non-weekend nights, both to encourage custom and to form a base for these types of interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will also look to sell takeaway cans and bottles, for home consumption.

“The operating hours of the bar are intended to match the traditional hours of drinking until 11pm with a short drinking up time following.

"We are seeking licensed hours of 12pm to 11pm on a daily basis, with an allowed drinking up time, although it is possible that we may not

operate to these hours every day – for example, we may choose to close on a Monday and have earlier closing on certain nights of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As residents of Eastbourne we believe that this bar can offer real benefit.

"Nightlife is an important asset of any town and we believe that the town is lacking in high-quality craft beer establishments which are common in other equivalently sized towns and cities.

"We believe that a better nightlife offer that complements the existing range will only enhance the town and will encourage more visitors.

"Our hope is to work towards building a positive and collaborative craft beer scene within Eastbourne.”