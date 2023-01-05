Three farm buildings in Hailsham could be converted into residential homes if plans are given the green light.

The three buildings are part of Old Marshfoot Farm, which can be found on Marshfoot Lane. The site is made up of a range of agricultural buildings and used for hay making and cattle rearing with a herd of 110 cattle, documents say. These three specific buildings are currently used for storage of agricultural machinery, straw, hay and livestock. Plans say: “The existing buildings are located in a rural yet accessible location, within close proximity to the town of Hailsham and within proximity to existing residential units.”

Access to the dwellings will come from Marshfoot Lane, which plans say already services the agricultural unit, neighbouring agricultural land, the main farmhouse and neighbouring residential properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A structural appraisal was done and confirmed that the buildings are considered to be ‘structurally sound and structurally capable’ of being converted into residential dwellings, and no new structural elements are required. If plans were approved, two four-beds and one three-bed would be created. All three buildings would remain one-storey.

Plans to change farm buildings into homes in Hailsham (photo from WDC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans say: “All existing structural elements of the building will be retained within the proposed dwellings, meaning there will be no demolition which might be considered unreasonable. Any alterations to the buildings will be sympathetic and will improve the current aesthetics. This ensures the buildings as dwelling houses will have minimal negative visual impact.”

Two neighbours living in Marshfoot Lane have already objected to the plans though. Tracey Godman said: “This application is flawed from start to finish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Stone raised concerns over traffic, access, the future of the farm, noise and light pollution, and parking. He said: “Neither of these applications are suitable for the location or sustainable in any degree. Both applications should be refused.”