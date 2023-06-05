Edit Account-Sign Out
Plans to turn Chichester building into bowling alley

An empty Chichester unit could be turned into a bowling alley if plans are approved.
By Joe Stack
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST

A planning application has been submitted seeking permission to change the use of the old Air Arena, which closed down earlier this year, to a leisure facility, including a new mezzanine floor and external elevation alterations.

The plans have been submitted by Tenpin Limited which owns the Tenpin bowling alley next door.

While the application is in it’s early stages, it is not yet clear whether Tenpin has plans to move next door or whether it is expanding.

Image by LaterJay Photography from PixabayImage by LaterJay Photography from Pixabay
One detail that the new site would be open from 9am to midnight seven days a week.

A determination deadline has been set for July 11.

Chichester Gate has seen a number of changes in recent months including the arrival of Turkish pizza restaurant Piddes opening its doors in April this year as well as concerns about empty units.

What do you make of the plans? Get in touch: [email protected]