Plans to use hut in Cooden Beach as base for watersports school
Proposals have been put forward to open a watersports school at Cooden Beach.
In a change of use application to Rother District Council, Paul Gosling, the owner of GOOSE Kitesurfing and Paddleboarding, is seeking permission to begin using a private beach hut in Herbrand Walk as permanent base.
In his application, Mr Gosling says the hut would primarily be used for equipment storage, but would also serve as both a shop and an area for pre- and post-lesson safety briefings. The hut itself would not be altered as part of the proposals.
He goes on to say that the business would only operate with small groups of students, with a maximum of six people receiving lessons at any one time.
Mr Gosling already teaches lessons at Cooden Beach as part of his existing mobile business, without using the hut’s car parking area, but he would encourage use of public transport of parking at the nearby Gorses Car Park.