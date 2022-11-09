In a change of use application to Rother District Council, Paul Gosling, the owner of GOOSE Kitesurfing and Paddleboarding, is seeking permission to begin using a private beach hut in Herbrand Walk as permanent base.

In his application, Mr Gosling says the hut would primarily be used for equipment storage, but would also serve as both a shop and an area for pre- and post-lesson safety briefings. The hut itself would not be altered as part of the proposals.

He goes on to say that the business would only operate with small groups of students, with a maximum of six people receiving lessons at any one time.

KItesurfing

