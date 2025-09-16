Plant and machinery hire company in East Sussex applies for Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

A company in Ringmer has applied for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A notice at publicnoticeportal.uk said FNR Plant Hire Ltd in Isfield Road has applied for a licence to use the site as an operating centre for five goods vehicles and two trailers.

It said: “Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UE, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A guide to making representations is available at www.gov.uk/object-hgv-operator-licence.

FNR Plant Hire Ltd in Isfield Road, Ringmer, has applied for a licence to use the site as an operating centre for five goods vehicles and two trailers. Photo: Google Street View

FNR Plant Hire is a family-run plant and machinery hire business that has been established for over 50 years. Its website at www.fnrplanthire.co.uk said: “FNR Plant Hire combines a comprehensive catalogue of plant and tools with excellent customer service, to provide you with the resources you need to get the job done. We pride ourselves on the quality of our equipment, which we keep up-to-date with industry standards and regularly maintained to ensure consistent and exceptional performance.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.