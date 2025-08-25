Platinum Champion celebrates Bexhill funeral firm's second anniversary

MLC Funerals Ltd celebrated its 2nd anniversary and Lord Brett McLean Funeral Celebrant service commemorated it's 5th anniversary last Saturday by hosting a special reception.

Company Director Lord Brett McLean said " I would like to take this opportunity to thank my team headed by Paul Webb who are dedicated, committed, passionate and enthusiastic to ensure that they provide a caring compassionate and considerate service to not only the deceased but their loved ones during their most difficult and challenging time, secondly I want to thank the families who have entrusted their loved ones into the care of MLC ( McLean Little Common).

I would also like to thank our special guests who attended the celebrations including the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad, The Mayor of Bexhill Councillor Paul Wilson, The Deputy Mayor of Hastings Cllr Nigel Sinden and the Past Mayor of Bexhill Lynn Brailsford and our special guests Hugh Alexander JP who provided the entertainment for this event.

MLC Funerals are an independent funeral directors and celebrancy service that covers the whole of East Sussex and provides a number of additional free services such as a free 24 hour telephone support line, complimentary bereavement counselling for relatives and friends of the deceased, a full 24 hour collection service, a safe space for anyone needing support.

Lord Brett McLean said ' MLC Funerals were set up in tribute to my late parents and uncle and as such, we are always happy to help and proud to serve."

Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad said " Congratulations to MLC Funerals Ltd on reaching their second anniversary, helping and supporting the most vulnerable across the county during their most darkest of hours, losing a loved one to death. The service they provide is simply outstanding and I wish them many more successful years in business.

Cllr Nigel Sinden, Deputy Mayor of Hastings said " I speak as a customer, they go above and beyond what I expected of a funeral directors, I was really happy with the service I received from MLC and cant recommend them enough, I will always be grateful to Brett, Paul and the team for their kindness, quickness and professionalism."

MLC Funerals is based in Little Common in Bexhill on sea and operates a 24 hour 7 days a week service.

1 . Contributed MLC Funerals celebrating their second anniversary Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Lord Brett McLean with the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Company Director and Owner of MLC Funerals Ltd Lord Brett McLean and Funeral Director Paul Webb with the anniversary cake Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Hugh Alexander JP performing live at the MLC Funerals 2nd anniversary reception. Photo: Submitted