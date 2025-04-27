Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean hosts Sussex Day Business and Community Luncheon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who doubles as the Sussex Day Champion for the Hastings and St. Leonard's area will be hosting the Sussex Day Business and Community Luncheon on Sussex Day which this year falls on Monday 16th June.

Platinum Champion and Sussex Day Champion Lord Brett McLean will be hosting his annual Sussex Day Business and Community Networking Luncheon on Sussex Day which this year falls on Monday 16th June.

The lunch will be held at East Sussex College Hastings Station Plaza campus which is the building located next to the mainline Hastings Train Station.

The luncheon is designed to celebrate everything that's positive about Sussex, from the charitable, private commercial, statutory, art and cultural sectors to manufacturing and innovation.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean

This year's luncheon will have an international theme attached to it as one of the keynote speakers will be Her Excellency The High Commissioner for Uganda Nimisha Madhvani.

Attendees at the event will include representatives from businesses, charities and government as well as individuals who are interested in Sussex.

The event itself will be held in the college training restaurant COAST where students will play a pivotal role in food preparation, cooking, presentation and delivery of the lunches via front of house students to the attendees.

Lord Brett McLean said "The idea of using the college to host this event is to demonstrate to attendees the excellent standards and teaching techniques provided to students by Sussex Coast College Hastings and therefore allows us to experience and celebrate the educational success of our five star College on the day where we celebrate everything that's positive about Sussex.

The cost of the event is £15.00 which includes a 2 course sit down lunch.

To book your place please send an email to [email protected]