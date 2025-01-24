Platinum Champion to host 50th charity birthday fundraising concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean will be celebrating his 50th Birthday on Saturday 22nd March by hosting a special charity fundraising concert at the Pebsham Community Hub in Seaborne Road in Bexhill on sea.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special event will be raising money for the Homelessness Unity Group, Bexhill In Bloom and The One Voice Foundation with a special auction raising funds for The Brownbread Horse Rescue Centre.

The event will boast live entertainment from Igor Grohotsky the winner of The Voice, Rick Bonner and Anonymuz Duo and their Dymond Dance Crew followed by DJ Willzz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special guests include Sandra and Sandi from Gogglebox, Paul and Delroy from Can't Pay Were Take It Away, Linda Lambert from Storage Hunters UK, Linda Rayfield from The Great British Bake Off who will be creating a birthday cake for Brett, Penny Ellis from Big Brother, Kara Loft from Mums On Strike, former BBC1 newsreader Beverly Thompson to name just a few of the special guests from the world of television.

Lord Brett McLean

They will be joined by the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, The Chairman of Rother District Council and the Mayors of Eastbourne, Polegate, Seaford, Hastings, Hailsham, Deputy Mayors of Hastings and Hailsham and The Past Mayors of Bexhill, Hastings, Brighton & Hove, Croydon, Worthing and Lewes.

Lord Brett McLean said " Although I will be celebrating a milestone half a century birthday, to mark this special occasion it seemed fitting to turn the event into an evening of fun and enjoyment with live entertainment which can be used to support the Community and in particular four charitable / voluntary organisations that are very close to my heart and are in desperate need of financial support.

There will be a suggested donation of £10 per person which will be divided and split between the organisations.

Further special guests will be announced nearer the time.

Anyone wishing to attend this event are requested to email [email protected]