Platinum Champion welcomes new restaurant

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to the official opening of a brand new Italian restaurant in Hastings called La Cucina.

Business man Hasan Mahmudov invited Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean to the official opening of his new restaurant called La Cucina Hastings which is based in the town centre.

The restaurant is a new venture for Hasan and he and his team create traditional home made authentic Italian cuisine for the Hastings Market.

Brett said " It's a real pleasure to welcome a brand new business to Hastings.

Lord Brett McLean with business owner Hasan Mahmudov

Since the Covid lockdown the hospitality sector greatly suffered with its recovery, but to welcome a brand new business to the town can be seen as a positive sign of recovery for the hospitality sector.

I wish Hasan and his team all the very best for the future and hope that local residents, fellow traders and visitors to the town will be able to.support this brand new independent small business."

Hasan said " I am very happy that the Platinum Champion visited us today and that we were able to showcase some of our home cooked Italian dishes which he enjoyed greatly.