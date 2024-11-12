Play9 wins ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’ at PIF Awards 2024, a monumental achievement within their first year
Recognised for their cheeky and disruptive slogan: “Most Other Dog Toys Are Just Balls”, this award validates the brand’s unique approach to connecting with pet parents through authentic, creative messaging.
Play9 Founder, Lee Bridges, expressed his excitement: “This award feels surreal. To be acknowledged by the Pet Industry Federation within our first year is beyond our expectations. It’s a fantastic validation of our team’s hard work and a powerful motivator to keep pushing boundaries in the pet industry.” When asked about the meaning behind the hilarious and somewhat provocative slogan, Lee said: "We know this 'ballsy' statement will raise some eyebrows but we wanted to highlight the fact that the Roolo® is a completely unique offering, unlike any other pet product on the market.”
Play9: More Than Just Clever Marketers
While Play9’s campaign captured hearts with humour and creativity, the company is far more than just an eye-catching brand. Their mission is rooted in enriching canine lives by creating thoughtful, humane products that enhance a dog’s mental and physical well-being. Play9’s flagship product, the Roolo®, exemplifies this philosophy. A uniquely-shaped, treat-dispensing toy made from sustainable natural rubber, it encourages engaged play and can also be used as a slow feeder. Designed as a revolutionary enrichment tool, the Roolo® supports everything from positive behavioural reinforcement to stress reduction, stimulating dogs in a way that standard toys simply don’t.
What’s Next for Play9?
With a vision to “get a Roolo® into the paws of every dog in the world,” Play9 is rapidly gearing up for growth on multiple fronts. This next phase will see Play9 expanding their e-commerce presence, entering new markets, and laying the groundwork to build a globally recognised brand. As a pioneer in humane, enrichment-focused dog products, Play9 aims to set new standards in quality and canine well-being, while establishing lasting connections with pet parents around the world.