Plummer Parsons accountancy firm announces strategic changes and expansion initiatives

Plummer Parsons, a leading accountancy firm renowned for its dedication to excellence and client service, is delighted to announce a series of strategic changes aimed at further strengthening the firm and enhancing its ability to serve clients effectively.

In line with its commitment to continuously evolve and meet the changing needs of its clients, Plummer Parsons is excited to announce the appointment of a new Partner. Emma Marsland was previously an Associate at Plummer Parsons and with an expanding portfolio of clients has shown that she is more than capable of assisting the firm to enhance its development and growth.

In addition to the new Partner appointment, Plummer Parsons is excited to announce a new intake of trainees and apprenticeships within the firm. This initiative underscores the firm's commitment to nurturing young talent and investing in the future of the organisation. By bringing in fresh perspectives and new talent, Plummer Parsons aims to continue delivering exceptional services to its clients.

To ensure better client experiences and team synergies, the Hailsham office will be closed from the 1st February 2024 and the firm will focus its attention for client operations between its offices in Eastbourne and Brighton. This decision marks an exciting next chapter for the newly appointed Partner Emma, as well as long standing Partner, Chris Gorringe, and their respective teams. Both teams will be making the move to the Eastbourne office, to provide better efficiency and allow the firm to concentrate its expertise and resources on areas where it can provide the greatest value.

Plummer Parsons looks forward to the positive impact these changes will have on the firm's ability to deliver top-notch services and to provide new opportunities for both staff and clients.