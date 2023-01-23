Polegate coach business saved by deal with external company

A coach company in Polegate which closed this month will live on due to a deal made with another business.

LJ Edwards Coach Hire, based in the Chaucer Business Park in Polegate, shared on its Facebook page that it has decided to close with immediate effect on January 6.

The post said: “We are working through cancelling all our short break and day trip bookings. We shall email/post your cancelled booking and card refund receipt(s). We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment caused and would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your custom.”

LJ Edwards is a long-established coach company and had a range of day trips and door-to-door holidays listed in the 2023 programme that were expected to go ahead. Until December 15 the company was making Facebook events for trips in 2023 such as the Cambridge in March and Ireland in July.

The story has now taken a positive turn as it’s been announced The Ready Group, a luxury coach hire company in London and the South East, has bought the brand including digital assets. Physical assets, including the coaches, were not part of the deal.

This means that from today (January 23) LJ Edwards will once again be offering trips and tours. The holidays will be fulfilled by Readytours, which is part of The Ready Group.

Co-owner of The Ready Group, which also includes Readybus, turbostyle, and Arena Travel, Matt Clayson is pleased to add the LJ Edwards brand to the group. He said: “We’re delighted to be able to reach a deal to continue the LJ Edwards brand - keeping it alive for its customers.

“We will be in touch with those clients who unfortunately had bookings cancelled, and look at offering them the trips and tours that they had previously booked on, along with new ones that we already provide.”