Land in Polegate could be welcoming 240 new homes if plans are approved.

The land south of the A27 and west of Shepham Lane is currently used for agriculture. Plans have been proposed to build 240 dwellings on it, which includes 35 per cent affordable housing. The affordable dwellings would be a range of apartments and housing with both rented and shared ownership properties available for families and single households, plans say.

This is the outline application with all matters reserved other than access, which means finer details like appearance and layout, will be decided at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans say: “The site functions as an infill development between existing residential development and the A27. The scheme design will also include a new vehicular and pedestrian access from the adjoining ‘Little Shepham’ proposal to the east, along with open space, general recreation space, ecological land and public landscaping.”

Polegate could be getting 240 new homes (photo from WDC)

According to the plans, if this is approved it will ‘enhance the local area and make a significant contribution to the housing of Wealden District communities’.

Plans say: “It is envisaged that, to address the serious shortfall in the delivery of housing land supply in the district, the site will be capable of delivering high standard homes and providing the district with both open-market and affordable homes to meet the significant identified need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad