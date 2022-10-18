Seafront hotel Port has partnered with Samphire Sauna to offer a wood-fire sauna experience on November 6.

Beachside saunas are growing popular in the county, with others running successfully in Brighton, Worthing, Bournemouth, and Margate. It taps into the sea swimming craze which allows people to warm up after time in the sea to repair muscles, enhance circulation, and release lactic acid.

Zoya Jordan from Samphire Sauna said: “Working with Port feels like a very natural step for us as they are also extremely interested in forging a close link with the sea. It has been our intention since we first started planning our sauna more than two years ago to be positioned on the beach.

“There is just something very special about sitting in a wooden sauna cabin, with heat radiating from a wood-fired stove, and then when you're hot enough, running into the cold sea spray only a few meters away to cool off - it's completely elemental (and exhilarating!). So, we're delighted to be bringing the Samphire Sauna experience to both Port guests and to the wider Eastbourne community (hello especially to all you sea swimmers) in one of our natural habitats - the glorious coast of East Sussex!”

The sauna can fit up to five people in at one time and can be booked for 30-minute/one-hour sessions from 10am-3pm. There’s also a post-sauna brunch on offer at Port. To book tickets email [email protected]

What to bring? Swimming gear, two towels, a water bottle, and flip flops.

Are kids allowed? Only children above seven years old are allowed to use the sauna