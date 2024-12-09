A popular service station on the A27 is hoping to build a new coffee shop for drivers.

Rontec Service Stations 1A Limited applied to South Downs National Park to build a coffee shop with associated access and landscaping at Lewes Service Station on Brighton Road.

People can view the application at www.southdowns.gov.uk/planning-applications/find-an-application using reference SDNP/24/04860/FUL.

The company applied via Rapleys LLP and the application is for a section of vacant land near the petrol station.

The planning statement said: “The development proposed will function in conjunction with and strengthen the role of the existing Lewes Service Station as a roadside service area.”

It said: “It will allow the service station to provide an improved offer for drivers traveling along the A27, strengthening its role as an important piece of local transport infrastructure.”

The building will be one storey for Class E(a) and E(b) uses with eight new customer car parking spaces and two new staff spaces. The building will be 85 square metres inside and the outside area will be 96 square metres. The Esso branded petrol station is about 4km from Lewes and has four fuel dispensers with a forecourt shop.

The planning application said: “The proposed development will incorporate a comprehensive landscaping scheme, screening the site from views from the A27 from the south and west. A new access/egress to the proposed development site will be formed off the existing service station.”

It added that the proposal is fully supported by a robust landscape scheme, which ‘will ultimately improve the landscape character of the site and its contribution to the area’.