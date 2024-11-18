Popular Burgess Hill beauty business could relocate to converted garage if application approved

Beauty Box has applied to change the use of an existing single garage at 24 Manor Road to a beauty therapy business. Photo: Google Street View

A popular Burgess Hill beauty therapy business could be relocated to a converted garage.

Emily Ireland of Beauty Box has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to change the use of an existing single garage at 24 Manor Road to a beauty therapy business.

The conversion works would include replacing the garage doors at the front of the building, as well as installing French doors to the side wall. The works would also include removing the existing car port and installing fencing to the side of the garage.

People can view the planning application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/2747.

The planning statement said: “There would be very little noise as I create a calm and relaxing environment.” It added: “There is sufficient parking on the drive for any customers that drive and always at least a 15-minute gap between any clients meaning no more than one car at a time.”

The planning statement said the business was established in 2019 in a log cabin at the rear of a property in Inholmes Park Road, Burgess Hill. Visit beautybox9.gettimely.com.

It said: “We gained full planing permission for the log cabin in June 2019 and built up a nice small company and had no complaints at all at that property. We have now moved to 24 Manor Road, Burgess Hill, around one mile away and would like to convert the disused garage in the front of our property to do exactly the same.”

The application said there would be ‘very limited waste’ generated from the business, adding: “We are passionate about recycling and will recycle anything that can be recycled.”