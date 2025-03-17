A popular charity shop in Haywards Heath has now closed its doors.

Scope at 114-116 South Road held its last day of trading on Saturday, March 15, with all items being sold for £1.

The store announced the closure on Facebook and volunteers have been saddened by the news.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry to announce we will be closing this week. We want to thank our amazing shop team and volunteers for their hard work, and all our wonderful customers for your support. Before we close our doors there is still a chance to grab a bargain.”

Debbie Boylen, the head of retail at the disability equality charity, told the Mid Sussex Times: “Scope has been campaigning for disability equality for over 70 years. Our shops have helped us raise vital income to support our work with disabled people and their families.

“Despite our teams’ best efforts our shops are collectively now losing money when taking account of all of their costs. A number make strong profits but there are loss making shops too.

“Over a six week period we consulted with our colleagues and volunteers on proposals to close 77 of our shops. We are very sad to confirm, our charity shop in Haywards Heath will be closing on Sunday, 15 March. We’ve had such incredible support from this wonderful and generous community. We never take the decision to close our stores lightly.

“We recognise for our colleagues and volunteers, it’s more than just a job. We know they feel passionately about playing their part in our work, creating an equal future with disabled people. We will be doing everything we can to support them and our decision does not reflect their hard work and dedication to Scope.”

In February, Sussex World reported that 41 Scope shops could close by March 31. The Sussex shops in the first phase of closures include: Bexhill, Eastbourne and Haywards Heath.